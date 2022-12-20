2 injured in crash on Highway 52 at Civic Center Drive
Both drivers involved in the crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
ROCHESTER — Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022.
In the snowy and icy conditions, a 2019 Toyota Sienna and 2009 Honda Civic were traveling north on the highway near Civic Center Drive when the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Both drivers were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54, of Rochester had unknown injuries, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31, of Rochester had non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.
The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the crash.
