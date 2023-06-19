2 injured in La Crescent crash Sunday night

LA CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people were injured following a crash on Sunday night, June 18, 2023, near La Crescent.

A 2016 Buick Encore was traveling west and a 1999 Honda GL1500 motorcycle was traveling east Minnesota Highway 16 when the vehicles collided near Minnesota Highway 26, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Honda driver, 64-year-old Robert John Mach, and his passenger, 64-year-old Mary Erickson Mach, both of La Crescent, were transported to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Buick driver, 25-year-old Maor Leker Locker of Rochester, was not injured in the crash, according to the report.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, La Crescent Fire Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance also responded to the scene.