2 killed in plane crash near Red Wing Regional Airport

BAY CITY, Wis. — Two people were killed in a plane crash near Red Wing Regional Airport after leaving Rochester International Airport at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

The plane crashed in a field about half a mile from the Red Wing Regional Airport, according to media reports. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident around 1:40 p.m.

The Glasair Super 2 plane was scheduled as a training flight.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

NTSB investigating the Sept. 6, crash of a Glasair Super II SFT aircraft near Bay City, Wisconsin. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 6, 2022

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information is available.