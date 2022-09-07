SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
2 killed in plane crash near Red Wing Regional Airport

The plane crashed in a field about half a mile from the Red Wing Regional Airport.

Airplane Crash 090622.jpg
Two people were killed in a plane crash near the Red Wing Regional Airport on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Contributed / Pierce County Sheriff’s Office
By Staff reports
September 06, 2022 08:41 PM
BAY CITY, Wis. — Two people were killed in a plane crash near Red Wing Regional Airport after leaving Rochester International Airport at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

The plane crashed in a field about half a mile from the Red Wing Regional Airport, according to media reports. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident around 1:40 p.m.

The Glasair Super 2 plane was scheduled as a training flight.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information is available.

