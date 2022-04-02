$2 million contract readied for downtown sidewalk project

ROCHESTER – A nearly $2 million construction contract for delayed downtown sidewalk repairs and improvements will be considered Monday.

The sidewalk project will replace brick inlays installed in the 1980s, but the work will also address other tripping hazards and update sidewalks to meet federal American With Disabilities Act requirements.

The initial work will focus on six blocks of Broadway Avenue, from the intersection of North Broadway and Fourth Street to the intersection of South Broadway and Second Street, as well as portions of sidewalk near the Old City Hall building at the intersection of First Avenue and Third Street Southwest, with an anticipated Sept. 30 completion date.

Additional work to replace brick inlays near Fontaine Towers, 102 Second St. SE, will be completed later, when a planned transit station is expected to be put in place nearby.

The Rochester City Council discussed starting the project last year, but council members asked city staff to reconfigure the proposal, which initially included $848,000 in state Destination Medical Center funds.

Since then, up to $2.9 million in state DMC funds has been earmarked for the project, along with $50,000 from the city’s existing downtown tax abatement fund. No additional assessments are expected to be required to complete the project.

However, at least two downtown property owners have reportedly stated they want to install snow-melting technology when the city replaces their sidewalks, and plans are being made to allow the added work at the owners’ expense.

A downtown snow-melt system was considered for the sidewalk project, but it was ruled out after staff estimates indicated the installation and operation would cost the city an additional $2 million.

The council will be asked to approve the sidewalk project contract with Menomonie, Wisconsin-based Pember Cos. Inc. during its 7 p.m. meeting Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

In addition to attending the council meeting in-person, residents can access it through a livestream video at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas, as well as Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of April 4 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Airport Commission, 2 p.m. Tuesday in the administration conference room of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE

• Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall.

• Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

• Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Planning Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the board chambers of the government center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.