News | Local

2 months clipped off Rochester's winter parking rules

City council agrees to start alternate-side parking requirement on Nov. 1 and end season on April 1.

040121.N.RPB.SEASONAL.PARKING.04713.jpg
A sign lets drivers know of Rochester's seasonal parking restrictions Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 02, 2021 08:37 PM
Rochester’s seasonal parking requirements will last two fewer months this winter.

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved a Nov. 1 to April 1 schedule for the alternate-side parking restrictions originally adopted in 2019.

The seasonal policy limits on-street parking to alternate sides of the street between 2 a.m. and 3 p.m. to make way for snow plowing and street sweeping.

Since adopted, the requirement has started Oct. 1 and lasted through April.

On average, the city’s first measurable snowfall occurs Nov. 5, but the earliest recorded is Sept. 26.

The average for the last snowfall of the season is April 10, with the latest recorded snowfall on May 15.

What happened: The Rochester City Council shortened the length of time the city’s seasonal parking restrictions are in place.

Why does this matter: The change means alternate-side parking requirements will be in place from Nov. 1 to April 1 each year.

What's next: The change takes effect this year.

Sam Budzyna, the city’s traffic and parking manager, said Monday that the cost of changing the street signs with the new start and end dates will be minimal since the 26 signs can be modified rather than replaced.

In other business, the council:

  • Approved vacating of a portion of Second Avenue Northwest and a public alley between Civic Center Drive and Third Street Northwest to make way for expansion of Mayo Clinic’s utility plant. A final plat for the site also was approved.

  • Voted 6-1 to approve a final plat to consolidate two parcels into one 0.44 acre lot for a planned rowhome project on the west side of 14th Avenue Southwest, north of Sixth Street Southwest.

GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER CITY COUNCILROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
