2-vehicle crash on Highway 52 injures 1 driver

ROCHESTER — One person was injured in a U.S. Highway 52 crash on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The crash blocked two lanes of traffic around noon.

While entering Highway 52 south, a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country was hit from behind by a 2020 Ford Edge at the Second Street SW on-ramp, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Rebecca Ortega Bermea, 56, of Claremont had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys. A passenger, Marcello Bermea, 38, of Hayfield did not have injuries.

The driver of the minivan, Tierynee Brooke Fricker, 34, of Rochester was not injured, the report said.

The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.