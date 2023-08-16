2 years. $10.5 million. Highway 57 projects are coming to an end

KASSON, Minn. — By Friday, Minnesota Highway 57 through Kasson will be open, the two-year, $7.9 million repaving and reconstruction will have replaced a pothole-laden road with smooth pavement and three new roundabouts.

Heading north from U.S. Highway 14, the three roundabouts on Highway 57/Mantorville Avenue are located at Dodge County Road 34, Main Street and North 16th Street. The middle roundabout brought about the removal of the city's — the county's — only traffic light.

One of the big benefits, the main benefit, of roundabouts, said Mike Dougherty, District 6 spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, is the increased safety.

"It helps you segment your decisions," Dougherty said. "When you're crossing the road, you're doing that left-right-left, you know; you're just zigzagging your head back and forth."

Since the traffic in a roundabout always goes counterclockwise, as you approach a roundabout you're only looking toward the left. That makes it easier to make decisions, he said. It also means that if there's a collision, it's more likely to be a sideswipe at lower speeds instead of a T-bone crash at higher speeds.

"And then it's more efficient," Dougherty said. "When you think about, the environment, you're idling. When you're sitting here, you know, waiting to get across, you're idling."

Dougherty said the last step before opening the road will be getting all the traffic and pedestrian lines painted. But once that's done, the roadway and all three roundabouts should be open no later than Friday.

Removing the traffic signal, Dougherty said, did come with some questions from the public. The signal, he said, did regulate traffic flow during peak hours such as morning and evening rush hours. But outside those times, the traffic light we seen as more of a traffic impediment.

"If you think about it, maybe you come through at eight o'clock at night, and there's red light," he said. "As Minnesotans, we will dutifully wait even if there's nothing going on."

A smaller roundabout was constructed at Mantorville Avenue and Main Street in Kasson, Minnesota. The new roundabout meant the removal of the only traffic light in Kasson. Contributed / Hailey Todd

Dougherty described the Main Street roundabout as a "mini" because of the tight space between buildings along the road at that intersection. The roundabouts at County Road 34 and at 16th Street are larger one-lane roundabouts.

The intersections come with pedestrian islands at the crosswalks so anyone crossing the road can stop halfway across. Like with the roundabouts, this helps break down the decision-making at each step of the crossing process, making the crosswalks safer for people walking.

Kasson's third new roundabout is located at Mantorville Avenue and 16th Street near Kasson-Mantorville High School as pictured in August 2023. Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

The roundabout at 16th Street currently is a three-way intersection. However, Dougherty said, the city of Kasson has future plans to extend 16th Street to the west to accommodate future development. At that point, it'll be a four-way intersection.

He added that MnDOT isn't quite done with Highway 57. In 2024, the state will reconstruct Main Street/Highway 57 in Mantorville. The $3.1 million project will extend from the north side of the bridge that crosses the South Branch Middle Fork Zumbro — the bridge just east of the spillway — north to Ninth Street. The project will include such improvements as replacement of the degraded roadway, improved safety and access for pedestrians and biking, and repair of grading and drainage issues.

At that point, Dougherty, said Highway 57 from Kasson to U.S. Highway 52 should be completed for the foreseeable future.