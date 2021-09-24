SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

20 hogs die in Mower County crash

The trailer was loaded with approximately 170 hogs.

a845756df943d2397ab5f9b55f574941.jpg
Mower County Sheriff Deputy police car
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 24, 2021 09:00 AM
Share

AUSTIN -- Approximately 20 hogs were killed when a livestock semi-trailer crashed in rural Mower County on Thursday, Sept. 23, evening.

About 6:30 p.m., the Mower County Sheriff's Office was called to a one-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer loaded with hogs at the intersection of 200th Street and 640th Avenue near Eklton.

The driver indicated he has taken the corner too close, causing the trailer to roll into the ditch, according to the sheriff's office. The trailer was loaded with approximately 170 hogs.

The driver was not injured.

The Adams Fire Department, Rose Creek Fire Department and Mower County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSPUBLIC SAFETYMOWER COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link