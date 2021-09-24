20 hogs die in Mower County crash

AUSTIN -- Approximately 20 hogs were killed when a livestock semi-trailer crashed in rural Mower County on Thursday, Sept. 23, evening.

About 6:30 p.m., the Mower County Sheriff's Office was called to a one-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer loaded with hogs at the intersection of 200th Street and 640th Avenue near Eklton.

The driver indicated he has taken the corner too close, causing the trailer to roll into the ditch, according to the sheriff's office. The trailer was loaded with approximately 170 hogs.

The driver was not injured.

The Adams Fire Department, Rose Creek Fire Department and Mower County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.