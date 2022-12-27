2022 in Review: Leaving the Amish was like 'going to another country'

ROCHESTER — It is perhaps not surprising the fascination that exists for Eddie Swartzentruber’s story, a one-time Amish youth who fled his Harmony-based religious community to live a new life in the modern world.

Ever since his story and his use of the social media platform Tiktok in describing his Amish upbringing appeared in the Post Bulletin, there has been no shortage of media attention about his life. The PB feature on him, “From Amish to TikTok sensation,” was among the most-clicked stories in 2022.

Since his story appeared in the PB on Aug. 12, 2022 , Swartzentruber, a roofing company owner, has been profiled in the Star Tribune, been featured by Twin Cities-based WCCO-TV and KARE11 news and been interviewed on WCCO radio. He was also featured in a magazine called Roofing Contractor.

The fact is that editors and journalists recognize a good story when they see one. And Swartzentruber’s story of fleeing his Amish community on a cold January night at age 17 had a made-for-TV quality.

Yet his story wouldn’t have gotten the attention it has received if not for a particularly un-Amish-like trait Swartzentruber possesses.

Swartzentruber was raised in a very strict Amish community, where standing out was frowned upon. A photograph of oneself was viewed as a “graven image.” Conformity was expected in everything from hairstyle to how an Amish person wore their hat.

Swartzentruber, however, is no conformist. He hasn’t sought out the attention, but neither has he shied away from telling his story. And he thinks there lessons to be learned from his experience.

“I love to be a teacher,” Swartzentruber said in a recent PB interview. “You have to be entertaining and to have people engaged. I’ve always liked it.

Eddie Swartzentruber as an Amish teen. Contributed

Swartzentruber recalled that when he was an eighth-grader in his Amish school, every student was given a one-day opportunity to be a teacher.

“I remember every step of that,” he said.

As much as he enjoyed the experience, he knew there was no future in it. Teaching was considered unmanly. Men work and build stuff. In the community in which he was raised, schooling stopped in eighth grade.

Interest in his life story has allowed him to be a teacher. Within the last several months, Schwartzentruber has been a guest speaker in classrooms as near as Rochester Community and Technical College and as far away as France (via Zoom).

Even though Swartzentruber boasts 164,000 followers on his TikTok, he much prefers the intimate give-and-take of the classroom.

“It was a history class,” Swartzentruber said about the exchange with the French students. “They were studying Western culture, and this is one of the things that came up.”

Swartzentruber is an unalloyed critic of Amish life. He says the culture discourages intellectual curiosity and encourages blind obedience to its religious leaders, which can lead to abuse in the wrong hands.

One reason that Swartzentruber found it difficult to live as an Amish person was his persistence in asking questions about contradictions in the Bible and the inability of its leaders to answer his questions.

But when he finally fled his community, it wasn't as if Swartzentruber totally shed his upbringing and Amish identity. From his earliest youth, he had been taught that the Amish were a chosen people and he would be damned to Hell for leaving the faith and community. And it took him a long time to overcome that fear.

“I had that thing in my head where, you know, I’m going to Hell. And I just had a really hard time going to sleep,” he said. “Every morning when I got up and it was daylight, I was so flippin’ happy. I was like, ‘Let’s go to work.’”

Although Swartzentruber is an open book about his life in many respects, he retains essential Amish qualities despite living among the “English” — the Amish description of American culture — for the last nine years.

“I would call myself ex-Amish. There’s Amish qualities I’ll never lose,” he said. It depends on context. He said he would never identify as Amish in the presence of an Amish pastor. They would say he forever forfeited that title long ago when he abandoned his community.

And it’s not like he regards the English as perfect. As much as social media has boosted his profile, he thinks technology and social media have serious downsides, especially for young people. And he frets about how he will manage social media in his own children's lives. As a business owner, he has seen how some English employees don’t always have the best work ethic.

One of the best things about living among the English, he said, is his ability to give free reign to his inquisitiveness, and to travel and explore. Since leaving the Amish, he has visited every state except three. He recently traveled to Costa Rica with his wife, Karwyn, and has plans to visit Switzerland.

“When you leave the Amish, it’s like almost going to another country,” Swartzentruber said. “It’s a completely different culture. Now you’re trying to learn how to order food and you go to Subway. That’s overwhelming. It’s just a completely different way of living.”

