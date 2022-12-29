2022 in Review: Rochester lost many greats this year

ROCHESTER — Rochester said goodbye to many notable people in 2022.

From a Minnesota congressman to a housing legend, nature teacher, sports leaders and artist, these community members served as inspirations for thousands of people.

Jim Hagedorn

After years of running for office, Rep. Jim Hagedorn served the people of southern Minnesota as the 1st District congressman. Fellow representatives said he shared “unwavering passion” and “unshakable joy” in his work. He passed away on Feb. 17 after battling kidney cancer.

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn speaks during a ribbon cutting event for the new, four lane portion of U.S. Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna Nov. 9, 2021, near Claremont. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

His priorities included agriculture, small businesses, transportation, health care and supporting veterans. Constituents saw him often, from American Legion posts and National Guard armories to door-knocking and parade routes, and heard about his conservative values.

“I think he really represented ag and small business very well,” said Bill Kuisle, a former GOP state legislator. “He did spend a lot of time in the district. His tenacity to get elected was second to none.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Joel Bigelow

Joel Bigelow lived his life as a community builder. He was always developing homes and new friendships , both with people in the community and across the United States as a builder/developer of Bigelow Homes. Bigelow was killed in a motorcycle crash on May 27.

The communities and the success of others were his focus for about 40 years. His loyal support for these communities also encouraged him and about 50 others to purchase the Olmsted National Bank, now ONB, in 2003.

“Something that Joel told me over and over was, ‘This has got to be a win-win-win’ meaning a win for the homeowner, a win for the subcontractor and a win for Bigelow Homes. If one of those three doesn't win, we lose,’” said Mike Paradise, Bigelow Homes President.

Joel Bigelow is pictured on a recent trip to Nashville, Tennessee. Contributed / Melissa Swarts

Harry and Kathryn Buck

Harry Buck was “through and through” a teacher. The programs he started as the first director of Quarry Hill Nature Center are still shared with students today. Harry passed away on Sept. 8.

He loved teaching about plants and animals, whether the classroom was among the grasses, the back of his pickup truck, by a pond or on the radio. Harry always had an interesting fact, and his students continue to remember him for his kind nature.

“It just oozed out of my dad all the time, like his observations on nature,” said his daughter Molly Buck. “By osmosis, you got it from being around him. It informed all of our lives.”

Harry Buck, the founding director of Quarry Hill , shakes hands with Kirk Payne, a longtime Quarry Hill Nature Center educator after planting a tree in BuckÕs honor on August 11, 2021, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Kathryn Buck lived with a servant’s heart. She shared her community passion by volunteering and aiding other people in various communities. Katie passed away on Oct. 18. The couple were married for just shy of 72 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was also an English as a Second Language teacher with Rochester Schools and IBM.

She lived by the words of John Wesley , “Do all the good you can … in all the places you can ... as long as you ever can.” Katie loved her family, creating knitted gifts, forming new friendships and soaking in time in nature.

Luke Austin

Luke Austin poured his life into the arts. He took every possible art class at Rochester Community and Technical College, and shared his art in the forms of tattoos , drawings and theater productions. Austin died Nov. 17.

As a creator, he enjoyed connecting with people through his art and encouraging people in their artistic endeavors . Austin also served as a public affairs specialist with the Illinois Army National Guard from 2008-2009.

“His enthusiasm and vitality was something I had never seen before,” said Simon Huelsbeck, fine arts instructor at RCTC. “From the day I met him, it was something hugely inspiring to me.”