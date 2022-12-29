2022 in Review: The unfinished Wild Rose Lane house in southwest Rochester may finally have a buyer

ROCHESTER — Houses have been built, bought and sold all year, but none have carried the drama of the unfinished home at 2630 Wild Rose Lane in southwest Rochester.

The Rochester Township Board filed a lawsuit on March 24 in an attempt to force the demolition of the unfinished home after it sat untouched for four years following the divorce of Tamanna Krebsbach, the owner of the home, and her husband.

The lawsuit was dismissed on Aug. 24 at the request of the township, and, according to board minutes, the township board was weighing next steps. As of the Dec. 8 meeting, the board agreed to “draft a document that stipulates a path forward for an acceptable conclusion” and discussed installing a timeline for completion, according to meeting minutes.

That document might not be needed, however. A buyer put an offer on the house, and a closing date was set for Dec. 16.

But there is still no happy ending.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a pending contract on the house as of Dec. 23, but because of “bumps in the road,” as Realtor Robin Gwaltney put it, the closing date was pushed back.

“The deal is on track,” Gwaltney said, “and both parties want to close.”

The price of the Wild Rose Lane house was cut by $650,000 at the end of November and is now listed for $850,000. The unfinished house, which sits on 4.5 acres, was originally listed for $1.5 million.

The original plans for the home included four stories, with the top level serving as an “entertainment level.” Gwaltney told the Post Bulletin in April that, after Krebsbach was able to list the house, it sold by the second day. The sale was contingent on the Rochester Township Board reinstating expired permits and the home meeting the township’s height restrictions for homes.

Board supervisor Matt Kitzmann said the top level violated the height restriction. This spring, the options to meet the restriction were to remove the top level or raise the ground level around the house — an undertaking that would require 1,100 dump trucks worth of fill.

The first potential buyer pulled their offer after talking to the township board.

“The potential buyer said, ‘You know what, this is going to be more hassle than it’s worth because they’re really not interested in allowing me to bring in the fill,’” Gwaltney said in April.

At the time, Kitzmann said in his view the only viable options were to demolish the house or have the top level removed because the dump trucks would “destroy the road.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unclear if the township board would require any future buyer to remove the top level of the home, or what other requirements the buyer would face.