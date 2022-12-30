2022 in Review: The year the great blue herons failed to return to their Southwest Rochester nest site

ROCHESTER — Wildlife specialists say they’re unsure how many years great blue herons have been returning to nest in an upland forest in Rochester Township southwest of Rochester.

“It’s probably been decades,” Carrol Henderson, retired head of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' non-game wildlife division speculated before a court.

In 2022, the birds did not return. Former landowner Steve Connelly cut and tore down the trees in March.

Connelly, who has not returned attempts to contact him, told Minnesota Public Radio his impression was the trees felled were already dead.

Neighboring landowners disagree.

The trees were cut down after an Olmsted County District Court judge ruled that month the site containing nests had no legal protection beyond the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which protects the nests only when they’re occupied by the birds.

Going to court

Advocates to preserve what was left of the heron nest colony lost another court battle this month.

As a housing development at the nest site southwest of Rochester moves closer to reality, a group created in an effort to save the nests is broadening its focus.

On Dec. 15, Olmsted County District Court Judge Pamela King delivered the latest ruling against the nonprofit group Save the Rookery in its effort to halt a 10-home development on part of a 30-acre lot in Rochester Township. The land contained more than three dozen great blue heron nests known as a rookery.

King declined the Save the Rookery’s bid for legal intervention after the Rochester Township Board voted to accept a preliminary design for the development following the township’s planning and zoning commission recommendation the board reject the proposal. In her ruling, King wrote there was no evidence the board acted illegally nor that the board’s decision was “unreasonable, arbitrary or capricious.” King also cited state code that specifies “the court may not second guess the accuracy or wisdom of the Township’s decision.”

That ruling came a week after the Rochester Township Board accepted the final development plat for the 10 houses planned at Pavilion Estates.

A lawsuit brought by neighboring landowners under the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act against Connelly and development company International Properties LLC, owned by Aderonke Mordi, is still pending.

Prior to the Township Board’s OK of the plans, construction and grading of a road for the development and removal of trees got underway in March and through the summer.

That doesn’t mean the Save the Rookery group’s work is over.

“We’re not done,” said Leal Segura, a founder of the group. Segura’s property abuts the development and some of the trees with nests.

“From our perspective, the silver lining to this whole project is we’ve created this enormously talented group of people,” Segura said. “What we really want to do is mobilize this collection of talent and commitment to keep conservation goals a priority in our local government.”

Leal Segura stands outside the woods by her home in Rochester Township where dozens of herons are nesting. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Fighting to have a voice in the ongoing approval process of the development wasn’t the only thing Save the Rookery has done.

At the beginning of 2022, a group of high school students held a protest rally outside the Olmsted County Government Center.

In March, Nathan Clarke won a landslide election victory for a seat on the Rochester Township Board. Clarke campaigned on his opposition to the board’s decisions regarding the development and called for changes to the township’s land use policies. Clarke unseated incumbent Brian Mueller in a post that had been uncontested for nearly 20 years.

“Until all this, really, it had been easy for the township to ignore people’s concerns,” Segura said. “This group is changing that.”

Moving forward

The talent and grassroots support the group has garnered won’t go away even if the development does get constructed.

“We’d like to use those resources to help other people navigate these land use processes,” she said.

Members also want to continue environmental outreach and educational efforts started in 2021 when the group hosted Girl Scouts who conducted a water quality test in Cascade Creek, which borders the north portion of the proposed development property.

Paige Wirt, 11, a member of Girl Scout Troop 45001, places a larvae found in Cascade Creek into a collection tray. Wirt and 10 other Girl Scouts participated in a water quality assessment Saturday, May 15, 2021. John Molseed / jmolseed@postbulletin.com

This year, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts returned to the creek to do similar environmental testing, she said.

Segura said despite the development still moving forward, the group has a strong following and other work ahead. The success it’s had in less than two years, shows their message resonates with people, she added.

“I think we formed quickly and effectively because people care about conservation and growing the community is a constructive and productive way,” Segura said.