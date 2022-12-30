99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2022 in Review: Violent crime down; school swatting call headlines the year

Southeast Minnesota faced a variety of crimes throughout 2022, from hoax school swatting incidents to charges being filed in a decades-old murder case.

"Swatting" incident at Lourdes High School
Law enforcement officers respond to a reported active shooter situation at Lourdes High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester. The call was determined to be a hoax, according to officials at the scene.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 30, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Southwest Minnesota faced a variety of crime throughout 2022, from hoax school swatting incidents to charges being filed in a decades old murder case.

  • This year saw a continued decrease in violent crime in Rochester as the city bucks the state and national trend of violent crime on the rise.

    “If you do comparative analytics, Rochester is a safe community,” Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin told the Post Bulletin in an October 2022 interview. “It has a lower crime rate than similar-sized cities across the United States. I think that’s a good thing for this community.”

    Overall, violent crime in 2022 is down in Rochester when compared to 2021, according to data collected by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Rochester Police Department, with every 2022 month from January to October having a lower rate compared to its 2021 counterpart.

  • Most first-time offenders in Minnesota don’t receive jail time despite law enforcement finding hundreds and sometimes thousands of sexual images of children ranging from newborns to teenagers .

    “We have sentence guidelines, a grid system, and child porn is just simply ranked too low,” Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said. “We struggle to get people into prison that need to go to prison anyway but these cases are nearly impossible.”

    The tide of child sexual abuse images across the country and the world is often too high for law enforcement and resources for those convicted are scarce.

  • Both Lourdes High School and Mayo High School went into lockdown with reports of an active shooter . The Lourdes call was determined to be a hoax "swatting" incident, and the report at Mayo was determined to be a law enforcement official responding to the Lourdes call.

    The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

Court cases:

Michael Adam Davis, 38, was convicted of sexually assaulting a juvenile male under his care while Davis was a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Muhidin Omar Abukar, 33, of Rochester, was sentenced to over 13 years in prison for his role in the murder of Garad Hassan Roble . Abukar had also been previously convicted of second-degree murder in 2009.

His co-defendant, Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, was sentenced to 27 years in prison .

James Edward Riley, 46, of Wabasha, admitted to hitting his father on the back of head with a hammer, then stabbing him multiple times. Edward Riley, 73, was found by his wife, dead in the trunk of his vehicle. James Riley was sentenced to 36 years in prison .

Miguel Nunez Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to killing 45-year-old David Harris during a 2021 Austin drug deal gone bad. Nunez was sentenced to 15 years in prison .

Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, of Rochester, is charged with murder in the death of Tia Mercedes Arleth , whose badly decomposed body was found underneath a tarp secured around her with rope, a tie-down strap and duct tape. His next appearance in court is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2023.

Jennifer Lynn Matter, 50, of Belvidere Township, is facing murder charges related to the death of two babies in 1999 and 2003. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension linked her to the deaths through DNA. She is scheduled to next appear in court Jan. 25, 2023.

