2022 township election results

Below are results submitted to the Post Bulletin. Have results to share? Send them to news@postbulletin.com .

Kalmar Township

James Hanson elected supervisor with 25 votes.

Levy set:

$162,077 for 2023



Quincy Township

Brent Ihrke elected supervisor with 12 votes

Shelly Gudmundson elected town clerk with 12 votes

Levy set:

$66,000 - Road and bridges $20,000 - General fund $10,500 - Fire fund $7,800 - Ambulance fund

Gopher bounty set:

$2 - Pocket gopher $1 - Stripped gopher



Rochester Township

Rock Dell Township