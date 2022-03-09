SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

2022 township election results

A round-up of township election results and annual meeting notes.

Vote
Vote
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 09, 2022 09:04 AM
Below are results submitted to the Post Bulletin. Have results to share? Send them to news@postbulletin.com .

Kalmar Township

  • James Hanson elected supervisor with 25 votes.
  • Levy set:
    • $162,077 for 2023

Quincy Township

  • Brent Ihrke elected supervisor with 12 votes
  • Shelly Gudmundson elected town clerk with 12 votes
  • Levy set:
    • $66,000 - Road and bridges
    • $20,000 - General fund
    • $10,500 - Fire fund
    • $7,800 - Ambulance fund
  • Gopher bounty set:
    • $2 - Pocket gopher
    • $1 - Stripped gopher

Rochester Township

Rock Dell Township

  • Betsy Kleinort elected supervisor with 17 votes.
  • Brenda Lindquist elected town clerk with 17 votes.

  • Gopher bounty set:

    • $3 - Pocket gopher
    • $2 - Stripped gopher
