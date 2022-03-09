2022 township election results
A round-up of township election results and annual meeting notes.
Kalmar Township
- James Hanson elected supervisor with 25 votes.
- Levy set:
- $162,077 for 2023
Quincy Township
- Brent Ihrke elected supervisor with 12 votes
- Shelly Gudmundson elected town clerk with 12 votes
- Levy set:
- $66,000 - Road and bridges
- $20,000 - General fund
- $10,500 - Fire fund
- $7,800 - Ambulance fund
- Gopher bounty set:
- $2 - Pocket gopher
- $1 - Stripped gopher
Rochester Township
Rock Dell Township
- Betsy Kleinort elected supervisor with 17 votes.
- Brenda Lindquist elected town clerk with 17 votes.
Gopher bounty set:
- $3 - Pocket gopher
- $2 - Stripped gopher
