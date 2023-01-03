2023 Look Ahead: 2022 began with the closing of Y, ended with plans for new Rochester youth center

ROCHESTER — It’s one of those strange combinations of events that makes Rochester sometimes hard to figure out.

Last January, four days into the New Year, Rochester residents were thunderstruck to hear that the YMCA was closing its facility . It left many shaking their heads, wondering how an affluent community like Rochester couldn’t support a Y facility.

The Rochester Area Family YMCA on Jan. 26, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Twelve months later, as 2022 comes to a close, efforts are underway to open a new rec center . This one would be located in the old East Gage gymnasium, which is owned by Duluth-based Center City Housing and is being leased by the Rev. Andre Crockett.

His vision is different than most.

There has never been a shortage of Rochester rec centers serving the city's youth and adults: They include the Rochester Athletic Center, the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center and the Rochester Recreation Center.

Yet, even when the Y did exist and despite the abundance of athletic venues, some area children struggled to access them either because of cost or location. The closing of the Y widened the cracks, exacerbated the problem and sharpened the need.

“With the closure of the Y, those kids are misplaced, and there’s nowhere for them to go,” Crockett said back in October when he announced his plans to convert the old gymnasium into a youth center. “The RAC is too expensive. We’re hoping to offer some of the same things the Y used to offer.”

Andre Crockett is pictured on Oct. 18, 2022, in the gymnasium that he hopes to renovate into a recreation center for area youth in Northwest Rochester. Matthew Stolle / Post Bulletin file photo

He announced recently that the proposed Sports Mentor Academy will open in January around the time kids return to school after the Christmas break. And there will be an open house for the public in February.

Similar in some ways to the Y but also different. That’s a point Crockett has made repeatedly. He has been clear that a new youth center is needed even if the Y had not closed. It speaks of to how his youth center will be different from its predecessors.

It will be an athletic outlet for young people, yes, but it won’t be a place for open gym. The athletics offered inside the center will be the magnet that will get kids through the door, but once inside, Crockett hopes to engage students with what he calls “intentional programming.”

“I think what I bring differently is not just a game setting, but I bring intentional programming, right?” Crockett said. “It’s just totally different. So our basketball is not your normal basketball. It’s trauma-informed basketball. What I mean by that is that it helps kids heal from trauma.”

You can see his vision begin to take shape during a visit to the gym. Crockett intends to outfit the facility with the accouterments of a typical facility — new scoreboard, removable gym floor and collapsible rim. But the renovation of two classrooms hints at the broader programming he has in mind — not just to strengthen the body, but to build skills for the future.

Programming will include classes on entrepreneurship, running a business and managing money. Providing mentors to youth who come primarily from single-parent families will be at the center of the project.

Crockett’s vision for the center stems from his own experiences in Rochester. A native of Baltimore, Crockett arrived in Rochester soon after high school to play basketball at Rochester Community and Technical College. It was a difficult transition, one he almost didn’t make until mentors entered his own life.

The youth center will be an extension and deepening of a programming already offered by his mentorship academy. The program has been around for nearly 15 years, pairing elementary and middle-school students with Rochester Community and Technical College student-athletes.

Crockett said the academy aims at getting kids thinking about and ready for college. But at most it was a two-day-a-week program. A youth center offers the possibility of weeklong programming. The academy at RCTC serves about 150 to 300 kids a year.

Crockett originally estimated the renovation of East Gage gym at $100,000, but the price tag went up to about $160,000 for unanticipated repairs to the gym walls.

“I can have a longer duration of time with them,” Crockett said. “I can really do what I want to do, because I’m in a place of my own. I can really add other supportive services around the kid to be successful. So I realized you can’t just mentor the kids, you got to mentor the whole family.”