99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2023 Look Ahead: Rochester Public Schools looks forward as it continues moving its strategic plan ahead

The strategic plan has 15 objectives, speaking to all the major issues in the district: discipline disparities, mental health, diversifying its workforce, finding new funding sources, and so on.

Edited 1.jpg
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks at a study session on Oct. 11, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin file photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
January 01, 2023 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — After a year of debating what’s best for the education of nearly 18,000 students in Rochester, the obvious question that remains is “what comes next?”

In 2022, the district adopted a brand new strategic plan. It’s a guiding document for the three years of 2022-25, filled with objectives like “improve the well-being of students” and “integrate educational equity into all RPS policies.”

As of November, all the school board members who unanimously approved the document have kept their seats, meaning there’s a generally agreed upon road map for the school district moving forward for at least the next two years.

But what does that actually mean for the coming year? Or the next year? Or the year after that? How does that mile-high strategy translate into the daily lives of both teachers and students?

“Developing the big picture strategy — the plan itself — was really the work of this past year,” Superintendent Kent Pekel said. “And then there’s really two waves of launching the change initiatives. The third year is just really full implementation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to approving the strategic plan, the senior management of the district was already putting basic building blocks in order. In February, the district hired Peter Wruck as the director of research and analytics. Pekel described that position — and the data-centric focus it represents for the district — as necessary for any sort of measurable advancement.

The district also has started shifting its strategies among individual schools, such as how they set goals for improvement. In recent months, representatives from the district’s schools have come to the school board to speak about how they’re aligning their work to match what the students need. Pekel referred to that as part of the process of “reinventing school improvement.”

This year also includes developing multi-tiered systems of support and post secondary and career pathways.

Year two includes reviewing policies for equity as well as delving into finding opportunities for philanthropic support, among others.

“We have to get the year one priorities clear so that it’s the academic strategy that drives the financial strategy,” Pekel said.

Overall, the strategic plan has 15 objectives, which touch on all the major issues in the district: discipline disparities, mental health, diversifying its workforce, finding new funding sources and so on.

The overall question, though, is how long will it take before all the changes and strategies start to move the needle for students in the schools? How long will it take before the learning gap between students of color and their white counterparts is reduced or eliminated? How long will it take before Rochester Public Schools is no longer seen as an underperforming giant compared with the smaller school districts surrounding it?

To answer that, Pekel described this year as a baseline year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By next year, he said he wants to see some early progress on the “leading indicators,” meaning measures such as how much students feel they belong in their schools and how engaged they are with the teaching.

By two years out, Pekel said he expects to see improvement in academic performance.

“Three years out, I think we really need to be seeing some of those improvements,” Pekel said. “I sometimes get frustrated because that’s longer than I’d like, but if you’re talking about the system level as opposed to the school level, that’s kind of unavoidably the timeline you’re on.”

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER2022 IN REVIEW
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RAPA Pickleball Fundraiser.JPG
Local
Rochester Eagles Club opens new pickleball courts
With more places to play, the Rochester Area Pickleball Association hopes to increase knowledge, opportunities and enjoyment of the sport.
December 31, 2022 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Rochester woman killed in median collision in Saint Paul
The woman's vehicle collided with the median wall near Interstate 94 on Friday night.
December 31, 2022 02:47 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Noon Year's Eve Balloon.JPG
Local
Rochester families 'ring in the new year together' with a Noon Year's Eve party
The party invited exploration as a family, with kids trying out new toys, climbing playsets, dancing and celebrating with their party hats.
December 31, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Kellogg - Wabasha County map.png
Local
Kellogg man killed in 3-vehicle crash on Friday
The crash, near the top of Kellogg Hill on Minnesota Highway 42, closed a portion of the highway for about two hours while emergency crews responded to the crash.
December 31, 2022 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell