2023 Look Ahead: Rochester sales-tax extension set to return to Legislature

ROCHESTER — The process for state approval to extend Rochester’s half-cent sales tax will restart in January.

“We will not lose the learning and collaborations and modifications that we put together in the last year,” state Sen. Carla Nelson said.

The Rochester Republican spearheaded a tax bill this year that would have authorized a local vote to extend the city’s sales tax, generating up to $205 million in funding for four city projects.

The tax bill, however, failed to receive final approval before legislators adjourned for the year, so the Rochester City Council approved a second request for Legislature's approval earlier this month.

The 0.5% sales tax, which was initially approved in 1983, generates approximately $12 million a year and is expected to expire in 2024 unless renewed with approval by the Minnesota Legislature and Rochester voters.

Current state rules mean a local vote cannot be held until 2024, and the ballot would need to include a question on each project proposed.

For the city effort, that would be $65 million for a proposed recreational complex, $50 million for street reconstruction projects, $50 million for a regional economic vitality fund, and $40 million for future work related to flood control and water quality.

Heather Corcoran, the city’s legislative policy analyst, said the City Council’s approval of the request potentially gives city staff nearly two years to finalize ballot questions for the 2024 local vote.

At the same time, the potential exists that state rules could change.

“There was definitely discussion about letting local governments decide whether it could be one question,” Corcoran said.

Carla Nelson Contributed

Nelson agreed, pointing out the local control of how the vote is conducted would allow cities to determine the best approach to take to voters.

“If the city chose to have one big question, the voters are going to approve it, yes or no,” she said. “That is what it is; it’s an all-or-nothing process. It’s either it all passes or none of it passes.”

If multiple questions are presented, local voters would be able to approve each spending proposal individually. As long as one question is approved, the sales tax would be extended until the requested funds are raised.

In Rochester’s case, approving the smallest request — $40 million — would likely extend the existing tax three to four years.

While she’ll no longer be the chairwoman of the Senate Taxes Committee, Nelson said she plans to continue to push for authorization of all four projects at the state level.

“I think we put together a good package that met the needs of the community and the voters would have passed,” she said.

If approved, efforts are underway to better define the projects that would be supported by the extended sales tax.

The City Council recently approved a request for proposals related to developing a final concept for the complex. The request is expected to lead to hiring a consultant to study community needs and expectations related to the complex, which has been proposed to include a synthetic turf field, tournament-quality pickleball facilities and outdoor recreation features.

A consultant is expected to be selected in January, with the potential for preliminary design to be approved in July.

A specific location for the proposed complex has not been determined and is not expected to be of the initial design effort.

As work continues on the proposed complex design, details related to any of the potential sales-tax-funded projects could shift amid legislative review.

The request for a $50 million regional economic vitality fund changed as the result of discussion with state lawmakers this year. The initial request was for funds to support housing efforts.

“That evolution happened through the legislative process,” Corcoran said of the transition from a housing fund to an economic development fund.

Heather Corcoran Contributed

Nelson said House members were reluctant to approve sales tax funding solely dedicated to housing, but found support for the broader proposal, which is expected to extend outside city limits.

“We made the case that economic development, which is broader than housing, would also include housing,” she said.

The Minnesota Legislature is set to start review of new legislative action on Jan. 3, with a planned May 23 deadline for approval of any bills, which would include the local tax vote authorization.