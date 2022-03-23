21-year-old man charged in Austin murder arrested on warrant, makes court appearance

AUSTIN — More than five months after a 75-year-old Austin man was found dead in his home, a 21-year-old Austin man wanted for his alleged role in the man's death was arrested on a warrant.

Tyrone James Williams made his first appearance in Mower County District Court Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022, on charges of aid/abet second-degree murder, aid/abet aggravated robbery and aid/abet first-degree assault. Judge Kevin Siefken set conditional bail at $250,000 and unconditional bail at $500,000.

Mower County jail records indicated Williams was booked into the jail just after 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The Mower County Sheriff's Office is listed as the arresting agency. A warrant had been issued for Williams arrest on Nov. 5, 2021, after law enforcement alleged Williams went to Chicago the same day officers investigated him. His whereabouts were unknown at the time.

Appearing at the virtual court hearing from the Mower County jail, Williams told Siefken that he was not informed of the warrant and if he had known, he would have come back to turn himself in.

Williams is one of at least three people charged in the death of 75-year-old William Hall. All three face the same charges. A fourth person, a juvenile whose records are not public under Minnesota state statute, is believed to also be facing charges in connection to this case. Court records indicate police spoke with at least one child as young as 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 18, made his first appearance on Oct. 29, 2021. At the hearing, Judge Terrence Walters set conditional bail at $250,000 and unconditional bail at $500,000. Silva has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for May.

Also charged is Nickalos Dewayne Taylor, 18. He made his first appearance in adult court on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, where Judge Kevin Siefken set conditional bail at $250,000 and unconditional bail at $500,000. Taylor, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was certified as an adult. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for July.

Hall was found dead in his home in the 800 block of 12th Avenue Southeast on Oct. 13, 2021, by people who delivered meals to him.

“On October 20, 2021, the Preliminary Autopsy Report indicated that the victim sustained multiple blunt force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs,” the criminal complaint states.

Court records indicate the group may have gone to the house to rob Hall. His family told police that Hall was a "chronic marijuana user" and they feared the "kids in the neighbor’s video might have robbed the victim or stolen the gun and wallet."

Williams' next court date is scheduled for April 4, 2022.