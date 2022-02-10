SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

21st Polar Plunge in Rochester on Saturday

More than 600 people have signed up for a dip in lake at Foster-Arend Park.

032021.N.RPB.POLAR_PLUNGE.097.jpg
Plungers take part in the Polar Plunge on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 10, 2022 01:15 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – As temperatures plunge Saturday, so will more than 600 local residents.

The Rochester Polar Plunge returns to Foster-Arend Park on Saturday for its 21st consecutive year, just as daily high temperatures are expected to drop from the upper 30s to single digits.

“Our weekend has notoriously been the coldest weekend out of the plunge season,” said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, who has helped organize the local event throughout its history.

Read more from Randy
20201119.N.RPB.HARWICKHOUSE.006.JPG
Local
Harwick House lot split rescinded in effort to close lawsuit
Attorney tells Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission that new owner has no desire to split lot.
February 09, 2022 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Paul Johnson
Exclusive
Local
Proposed sand mine zoning stalled by access question
Rochester Township neighbors ask for confirmation that trucks will have new access point to Salem Road.
February 09, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
051921.THREE-RIVERS-GOLF-CHAMPIONSHIP-161.jpg
Local
Rochester council tees up next round of golf study
Options for maintaining four courses will be weighed alongside potential changes for facilities.
February 07, 2022 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

The event that started with 35 plungers in 2002 has raised more than $3.3 million for Special Olympics Minnesota in the following two decades.

“Most of them were members of the Rochester Ski Club. Then we had a few cops and some friends and Special Olympics people,” Torgerson said. “It was something we put together in2 1/2 weeks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial event raised $660. Comparatively more than $153,000 has been raised so far this year.

Throughout its history, the event has averaged approximately 625 plungers, with a high seen in 2017, when 1,108 people jumped into the lake.

Last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number dropped to 481, but Torgerson said more people will be able to participate this year because plans call for up to 60 plungers every 15 minutes, starting at noon Saturday.

He said the goal is to have 650 people taking the plunge Saturday.

Anyone who would lke to participate should register for the plunge at www.plungemn.org/events/rochester/ .

The Rochester Plunge has a $250,000 fundraising goal, and each participants must raise at least $75.

Parking for the event is limited, but participants and observers can access shuttles to the park, starting at 10 a.m. The shuttles are available at:

  • Bowman Tool & Machining, 660 37th St. NW.
  • CMX Chateau Theater, 3450 East Circle Drive NE.
  • Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub, 3120 Wellner Drive NE.
Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITSKEVIN TORGERSON
What to read next
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Med City car dealership to expand and upgrade its facility, lot
Rochester Motor Cars filed land development applications with the City of Rochester this week to add on to its Rochester Mazda dealership and reconfigure its site at 2955 48th St. NW, along the US 52 North Frontage Road.
February 10, 2022 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
PossAbilities Valentine's Cards
Local
Photos: Making Valentine's Day cards at PossAbilities
PossAbilities staff members help STARS program participants make Valentine's Day cards on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at PossAbilities in Rochester. Cards made on Thursday will be delivered to residents at Edenbrook of Rochester on Valentine's Day.
February 10, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 6-12, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 10, 2022 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Will Ruffin II
Local
Rochester Public Schools keeps striving to diversify its ranks to match its student population
Just less than half the student population at Rochester Public Schools is comprised of minorities. By contrast, the overwhelming majority of the teaching staff is white.
February 10, 2022 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer