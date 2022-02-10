21st Polar Plunge in Rochester on Saturday

ROCHESTER – As temperatures plunge Saturday, so will more than 600 local residents.

The Rochester Polar Plunge returns to Foster-Arend Park on Saturday for its 21st consecutive year, just as daily high temperatures are expected to drop from the upper 30s to single digits.

“Our weekend has notoriously been the coldest weekend out of the plunge season,” said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, who has helped organize the local event throughout its history.

The event that started with 35 plungers in 2002 has raised more than $3.3 million for Special Olympics Minnesota in the following two decades.

“Most of them were members of the Rochester Ski Club. Then we had a few cops and some friends and Special Olympics people,” Torgerson said. “It was something we put together in2 1/2 weeks.”

The initial event raised $660. Comparatively more than $153,000 has been raised so far this year.

Throughout its history, the event has averaged approximately 625 plungers, with a high seen in 2017, when 1,108 people jumped into the lake.

Last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number dropped to 481, but Torgerson said more people will be able to participate this year because plans call for up to 60 plungers every 15 minutes, starting at noon Saturday.

He said the goal is to have 650 people taking the plunge Saturday.

Anyone who would lke to participate should register for the plunge at www.plungemn.org/events/rochester/ .

The Rochester Plunge has a $250,000 fundraising goal, and each participants must raise at least $75.

Parking for the event is limited, but participants and observers can access shuttles to the park, starting at 10 a.m. The shuttles are available at:

