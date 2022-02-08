225 new COVID-19 cases reported at Rochester Public Schools after first week back to in-person learning

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools reported 225 positive COVID-19 cases between Jan. 31-Feb. 6, the district's first week back from its temporary move to distance learning last month.

The 225 positive cases raised the district's total to 3,502 this school year.

The week before, Rochester Public Schools reported 261 positive cases.

Of the new cases, 107 were reported in pre-K through fifth-graders, 100 in grades 6-12, and 18 with staff members.

Of the new positive cases, 55% were with vaccinated individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district reported all RPS schools had multiple positive cases the past week.

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there were 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.