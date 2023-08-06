23-year-old injured in Highway 14 motorcycle crash near Byron

KALMAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Dodge Center man was injured in a motorcycle crash near Byron on Saturday evening, Aug. 5, 2023.

A 2002 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on U.S. Highway 14 when it left the roadway and struck the cable median, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 23-year-old Dakota James Swanson, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to the report.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene.