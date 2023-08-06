Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
23-year-old injured in Highway 14 motorcycle crash near Byron

The driver, Dakota James Swanson, had non-life threatening injuries.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Today at 8:33 PM

KALMAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Dodge Center man was injured in a motorcycle crash near Byron on Saturday evening, Aug. 5, 2023.

A 2002 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on U.S. Highway 14 when it left the roadway and struck the cable median, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 23-year-old Dakota James Swanson, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to the report.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
