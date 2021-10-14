$3.12 million state grant will support Rochester core businesses

The Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency will receive $3.12 million to provide COVID-19 recovery grants to businesses in Rochester’s central business district.

The funds announced Thursday are part of the first round of a state Main Street Economic Revitalization Program overseen by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

“Minnesota’s main streets are key drivers of growth, and so many of them have suffered in the last 18 months,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “These grants and loans will create jobs, and they’ll help spark investment in key commercial corridors across the state.”

The new $80 million statewide economic redevelopment program features two rounds of applications with grants provided to nonprofit organizations to establish programs in specific communities.

Rochester’s program will provide capital investment for downtown businesses and property owners who do not have sufficient capital to open, adjust or expand operations in the face of a changing downtown economy. Formal grant criteria is being established, with the expectation it will prioritize businesses Black, indigenous, and people of color ownership.

“Following the initial shock of the pandemic, Rochester’s downtown business community responded with innovation, creativity, and determination. This grant program is yet another tool to support Rochester’s recovery,” said Patrick Seeb, the DMC EDA executive director. “Think of this as an economic booster shot.”

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said the state grant will support the city's work to assist local businesses in their recovery from COVID-19 impacts.

“Rochester has a strong history of organizational partnerships, which have collectively worked together to best serve the community," she said.

The first round of state grants featured up to $39.8 million to organizations throughout Minnesota.

Other grants announced Thursday were:

$312,000 to African Career, Education & Resource Inc., in Brooklyn Center

Nearly $1.24 million to Duluth Local Initiatives Support Corporation Inc.

$208,000 to Heartland Lakes Development Commission in Park Rapids

$20.8 million to The Minneapolis Foundation

$8.96 million to Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation

$2.23 million to the Southwest Initiative Foundation in Hutchinson

Nearly $1.8 million to Virginia Community Foundation in Virginia

The second round of funding, with up to $40 million in funding, will be made available in March.

