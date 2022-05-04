$3,500 tools stolen out of truck in High Forest Township
The theft occurred sometime between 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, and 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP — About $3,500 worth of tools were stolen earlier this week out of a pickup truck in High Forest Township, west of Stewartville.
The theft occurred in the 10500 block of Olmsted County Road 108 Southwest between 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, and 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.
Tuesday morning, the victim went to his truck and found four Miller Brand tools stolen from the bed of his pickup truck. The tools included a multi-process welder, a generator, a welding mask and a grinder.
Rossman said the sheriff’s office has no suspects at this time.
