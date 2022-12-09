3,877 barges traveled through the Upper Mississippi River near Winona in the 2022 season

RED WING — After a fall drought in the lower Mississippi River, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shared the 2022 navigation statistics for the Upper Mississippi River.

The locks and dams in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, from St. Paul to Guttenberg, Iowa, had commercial navigation lockages below the 10-year average. The yearly numbers depend on the weather, river flows and length of the navigation season, according to a Corps news release.

The Corps also had multiple recreational vessels during a single lockage to reduce the number of lockages.

Here's a look at the locks and dams in the Southeastern Minnesota area:

