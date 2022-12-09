SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
3,877 barges traveled through the Upper Mississippi River near Winona in the 2022 season

The locks and dams in the St. Paul district, from St. Paul to Guttenberg, Iowa, had commercial navigation lockages below the 10-year average.

Barge blower.JPG
A worker at Red Wing Grain blows off the top of a barge on Oct. 28, 2022 in Red Wing.
Noah Fish / Agweek file photo
By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 04:16 PM
RED WING — After a fall drought in the lower Mississippi River, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shared the 2022 navigation statistics for the Upper Mississippi River.

The locks and dams in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, from St. Paul to Guttenberg, Iowa, had commercial navigation lockages below the 10-year average. The yearly numbers depend on the weather, river flows and length of the navigation season, according to a Corps news release.

The Corps also had multiple recreational vessels during a single lockage to reduce the number of lockages.

Here's a look at the locks and dams in the Southeastern Minnesota area:

  • Red Wing: 1,154 commercial navigation lockages. The 2022 lockages supported over 6 million tons, or about 3,445 barges. There were also 1,274 commercial lockages with over 6 million tons of commodities. Corps staff also locked 6,445 recreational vessels during 2,500 lockages. An additional 17 lockages occurred from other government agencies and the Corps.
  • Winona: 1,456 commercial navigation lockages. The 2022 lockages supported over 6 million tons, or about 3,877 barges. There were also 1,669 commercial lockages with over 7 million tons of commodities. Corps staff also locked 2,320 recreational vessels during 1,002 lockages. An additional 39 lockages occurred from other government agencies and the Corps.
  • Fountain City, Wis.: 1,441 commercial navigation lockages. The 2022 lockages supported over 6 million tons, or about 3,899 barges. There were also 1,586 commercial lockages with over 7 million tons of commodities. Corps staff also locked 2,897 recreational vessels during 1,235 lockages. An additional 40 lockages occurred from other government agencies and the Corps.
  • La Crescent: 2,093 commercial navigation lockages. The 2022 lockages supported over 8 million tons, or about 4,958 barges. There were also 2,269 commercial lockages with over 10 million tons of commodities. Corps staff also locked 3,234 recreational vessels during 1,280 lockages. An additional 38 lockages occurred from other government agencies and the Corps.
