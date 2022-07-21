3 arrested during chaotic scene Wednesday night at Rochester apartments

ROCHESTER — A medical call ended in the arrest of three people accused of assaulting law enforcement following a 12-person fight Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Rochester, according to Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

According to Faudskar, Medical responders were originally called to the scene for a 17-year-old female with a leg fracture at the Edgewood Apartments in east Rochester. However, the Rochester Fire Department requested police respond to the medical call, reporting a fight between at least 12 people.

When officers arrived, the fight was largely breaking up but an officer heard a woman's screams coming from inside the apartment building.

A 25-year-old Rochester man answered the door when officers went to investigate and he attempted to prevent officers from entering. Officers observed a man and a woman in a physical fight in the apartment. The 25-year-old threatened to knock an officer out and the woman fighting with the other male broke free from that man then she punched the same officer in the face, causing minor injuries.

When officers tried to arrest the 27-year-old Rochester woman, several people prevented the officers from doing so. The 25-year-old man then ran outside when a crowd also prevented officers from arresting him.

While officers were attempting to arrest the man, an 18-year-old man from Rochester cut an officer's hand while hitting at the officer's hand.

Officers were eventually able to arrest all three people though one head-butted an officer.

Law enforcement was not able to interview the 17-year-old juvenile with the injured leg due to her receiving medical treatment, and the Sheriff's Office is unsure of how or why she was injured.

"Obviously a very chaotic scene with numerous people who are very uncooperative with officers," Faudskar said. "At some point surrounding officers and preventing them from making arrests that needed to be made."

Faudskar said officers noted in over 50 pages of reports that several people were intoxicated but he would be speculating as to why they were uncooperative with police.

"We basically ran into a large group, or groups, of uncooperative people that did not want to tell the police anything and physically prevented us from doing our jobs," he said.

The Rochester Police Department has recommended charges against the three arrested individuals, but formal charges have not been filed in Olmsted County District Court. All three are in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Body camera video of the incident should exist, according to Faudskar, who said he was not sure when or if it would be released.