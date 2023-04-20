99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

3 children rescued from apartment fire in Cannon Falls

The fire displaced 12 apartment units.

Structure fire graphic logo
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 8:42 PM

CANNON FALLS — Three children were rescued from an apartment fire on Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2023, in Cannon Falls.

The apartment bedroom was fully engulfed when the Cannon Falls Police Department, Cannon Falls Fire Department and Cannon Falls Ambulance responded to the apartment on the 1200 block of First St. N. Apartment residents had evacuated the building, including an adult female who said her three children were inside the apartment. An officer broke out the second bedroom windows and the living room windows in an attempt to find the children, according to a press release from the police department.

The children were located and passed through the window to officers and ambulance members. The first two children were transported to the hospital while the third child received first aid care and oxygen at the scene until an ambulance was available. The mother also sustained an arm injury while trying to get the children out of the apartment and was transported to the hospital.

Find more news important to you

While at the scene, first responders noted the children and mother's conditions as "critical." The children were transferred by air ambulance for specialty care at another hospital, according to the release.

The fire department also worked to reunite pets with their owners. The American Red Cross is assisting the 12 apartment unit owners displaced by the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cannon Falls Police Department and the State Fire Marshal are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Randolph Fire Department, Miesville Fire Department, Northfield Fire Department, Northfield Ambulance Service, Zumbrota Ambulance Service and Mayo Ambulance Service also assisted.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_2089.jpg
Local
Downtown Rochester Task Force moving forward
April 19, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Spring Valley map.png
Local
Driver injured in 3-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 63
April 19, 2023 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
lemonade day
Local
Lemonade Day returns to teach kids entrepreneurship
April 19, 2023 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo, John Marshall Section 1AA boys hockey quarterfinal
Sports
John Marshall's Veney highlights eight-player Rochester Grizzlies draft class
April 19, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Luke Duydcha.jpg
College
Hayfield's Luke Dudycha stands tall for RCTC, riding the momentum of his first no-hitter
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Shirley Temple.jpg
Community
Rochester kids get a chance to play with a star
April 19, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Gary Schroeder Jr.
Local
Retired Zumbrota police officer who died 'had a deep care and love for his community'
April 19, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson