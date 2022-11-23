3 injured in 2-car crash in Goodview Tuesday

GOODVIEW — Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Goodview at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

A 2014 Ford Focus was traveling south and a 2022 GMC Terrain was northbound on U.S. Highway 61 in Goodview when the cars collided in the northbound lane, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Terrain, 53-year-old Melissa Susan Markusen of St. Paul, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, 83-year-old Marie Geraldine Markusen of St. Paul, was also transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old female passenger in the Focus was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Focus, 18-year-old Jayden Michael Jessie of Winona, was uninjured in the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Goodview Police Department also responded.

