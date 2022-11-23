SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
3 injured in 2-car crash in Goodview Tuesday

Three people were transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Goodview - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe
November 23, 2022 10:08 AM
GOODVIEW — Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Goodview at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

A 2014 Ford Focus was traveling south and a 2022 GMC Terrain was northbound on U.S. Highway 61 in Goodview when the cars collided in the northbound lane, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Terrain, 53-year-old Melissa Susan Markusen of St. Paul, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, 83-year-old Marie Geraldine Markusen of St. Paul, was also transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old female passenger in the Focus was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Focus, 18-year-old Jayden Michael Jessie of Winona, was uninjured in the crash.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Goodview Police Department also responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYWINONA AREAST. PAUL
Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
