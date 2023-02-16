3 injured in Highway 14 crash on Wednesday afternoon

ROCHESTER — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 in Rochester on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2023.

A 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 was driving west on the highway and a 2008 Toyota Camry was driving east when the vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Both drivers, Neal Leroy Krieppmer, 66, of Rochester and Daniel Ray Wiese, 68, of LeClaire, Iowa, were treated with non-life threatening injuries at the scene. A passenger in the Camry, Cynthia Rae Edwards, 67, of Indianola, Iowa, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Krieppmer had alcohol involved, according to the report.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the crash.