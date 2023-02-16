99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
3 injured in Highway 14 crash on Wednesday afternoon

The two drivers and a passenger had non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
February 15, 2023 08:53 PM

ROCHESTER — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 in Rochester on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2023.

A 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 was driving west on the highway and a 2008 Toyota Camry was driving east when the vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Both drivers, Neal Leroy Krieppmer, 66, of Rochester and Daniel Ray Wiese, 68, of LeClaire, Iowa, were treated with non-life threatening injuries at the scene. A passenger in the Camry, Cynthia Rae Edwards, 67, of Indianola, Iowa, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Krieppmer had alcohol involved, according to the report.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the crash.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
