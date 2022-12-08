3 injured in Highway 61 collision in Red Wing on Wednesday

RED WING — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Red Wing on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2022.

A 2016 Chevrolet Suburban was driving north on U.S. Highway 61 and a 2006 Pontiac G6 was driving south on the highway when the two vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Pontiac, Rebecca Marie Ashby, 33, of Red Wing, and her two passengers 17-year-old Julie Ann Marie Jordan and 16-year-old Aaliyah Marie Malachesen had non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Red Wing Hospital. Both Ashby and Jordan were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report.

The driver of the Suburban, Michael Thomas Murphy, 67, of Red Wing, was uninjured.

The Red Wing Police Department, Fire Department and Ambulance also responded to the crash.