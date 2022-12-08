SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

3 injured in Highway 61 collision in Red Wing on Wednesday

The driver of the Pontiac and her two passengers had non-life threatening injuries.

Red Wing map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
December 07, 2022 08:10 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Red Wing on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2022.

A 2016 Chevrolet Suburban was driving north on U.S. Highway 61 and a 2006 Pontiac G6 was driving south on the highway when the two vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Pontiac, Rebecca Marie Ashby, 33, of Red Wing, and her two passengers 17-year-old Julie Ann Marie Jordan and 16-year-old Aaliyah Marie Malachesen had non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Red Wing Hospital. Both Ashby and Jordan were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report.

The driver of the Suburban, Michael Thomas Murphy, 67, of Red Wing, was uninjured.

The Red Wing Police Department, Fire Department and Ambulance also responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYRED WING-WELCH
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
Mayo High School Cello (2).png
Local
Instruments to artwork: Mayo High School students repurpose broken cellos for fundraiser
The Mayo High School music department’s has planned an upcoming trip to Florida.
December 07, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
tubachristmas
Arts and Entertainment
Tuba, baritone players will lead weekend holiday concert
The public is invited to sing along to their favorite carols at the free concert hosted by The Landing MN Saturday, Dec. 10, at Hope Summit Christian Church.
December 07, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Sheila Kiscaden
Local
Sheila Kiscaden honored for work in state and county
Each year, the statewide association president selects an individual or group to receive this award for exemplary leadership in public service.
December 07, 2022 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
120720.N.RPB.SALVATION.ARMY.BELL.07899.jpg
Local
Think Bank plans match — $20 at a time — for Salvation Army kettles on Thursday
Think Bank is set to donate funds based on the number of $20 bills collected while bell ringing on one day only — Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
December 07, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports