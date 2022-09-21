3 injured in Highway 61 crash Wednesday afternoon

RED WING — Three individuals were injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Red Wing.

Around 1 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2022, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 61 near Hanson Ave. and Johnson Ave. A 2006 Ford F-450 was traveling north when it hit a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

Both drivers Maurice Johnson Zaffke, 74, of Red Wing and Roberta Lee Kirchner, 70, of Bloomington suffered non-life threatening injuries. As a passenger, Richard Karl Kirchner, 77, of Bloomington was transported to St. Mary’s Red Wing Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department and Red Wing Fire Department and Ambulance also responded to the crash.