We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

3 injured in Highway 61 crash Wednesday afternoon

The two drivers and a passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Red Wing map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
September 21, 2022 06:15 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING — Three individuals were injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Red Wing.

Around 1 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2022, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 61 near Hanson Ave. and Johnson Ave. A 2006 Ford F-450 was traveling north when it hit a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

Also Read
Josef Makatewassi
Local
Edina man accused of threatening Rochester police found not competent to stand trial
A district judge ruled earlier this week that Josef Makatewassi, 52, of Edina, was not competent to stand trial for charges related to threatening officers from the Rochester Police Department and domestic assault.
September 21, 2022 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
"Swatting" incident at Lourdes High School
Local
Photos: Law enforcement respond to 'swatting' incident at Lourdes High School
Law enforcement officers responded to a reported active shooter situation at Lourdes High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, that was later determined to be a hoax, according to officials at the scene. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a tweet that the agency is aware of multiple "swatting" incidents involving active shooter events at schools across Minnesota.
September 21, 2022 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist

Both drivers Maurice Johnson Zaffke, 74, of Red Wing and Roberta Lee Kirchner, 70, of Bloomington suffered non-life threatening injuries. As a passenger, Richard Karl Kirchner, 77, of Bloomington was transported to St. Mary’s Red Wing Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department and Red Wing Fire Department and Ambulance also responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYRED WING-WELCH
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
Madonna Towers Bus
Local
Residents of Rochester's Madonna Towers ready to resume adventures on new bus
Residents said they are glad to have a quieter bus to depend on for safe travels as well as a bus to easily recognize when they’re waiting for an appointment pick-up.
September 21, 2022 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Habibovie and Fogelson.jpg
Business
Caffeine and pastries: Rochester businesses Lumen Coffee, Sweet House Bakery expanding partnership
Working together for over a year, Jenyce Habibovic of Sweet House Bakery and Bryce Fogelson of Lumen Coffee are collaborating even further with plans to go into delivery and catering services together.
September 21, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
waterworksbuildinglocator.jpg
Business
Brothers buy Pine Island complex for $1.15 million to house their remodeling firm
BGM Holdings LLC, owned by Gary and Brandon Miller, bought the 13,046-square-foot building at 829 Rolling View Lane SE in Pine Island’s Elk Run area on Sept. 9, 2022.
September 21, 2022 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Wendy Phillips and Kim Hicks
Local
State House candidates Phillips, Hicks face off in debate
The candidates sparred over elections, $9 billion surplus and abortion.
September 21, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle