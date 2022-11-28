SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
3 injured in overturned vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in the Winona area

One passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and the driver and another passenger had non-life threatening injuries.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
November 28, 2022 05:35 PM
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured after their vehicle overturned on Interstate 90 near Nodine between Winona and La Crosse, Wisc. on Monday afternoon, Nov. 28, 2022.

A 2018 Cadillac XT5 was traveling west on Interstate 90 when they left the roadway and entered the ditch where their vehicle overturned, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road conditions were dry.

The driver, Duane Ellis Foulkes, 76, of Beaver Dam, Wisc. and passenger Mary Elizabeth Wellach, 64, of Juneau, Wisc. had non-life threatening injuries. Passenger Kathleen Marie Foulkes, 75, of Beaver Dam sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the report. All were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse.

The Nodine Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance also responded to the crash.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
