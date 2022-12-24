3 injured in snowy conditions on Highway 14 near Utica

UTICA, Minn. — Three people were injured following a crash on U.S. Highway 14 near Utica on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, 2022.

A 2019 Ford F150 and 2014 Ford Edge were driving west on the highway and a 2013 Ford C-Max was driving east when the F150 struck the C-Max and then the Edge, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the F150, 58-year-old Scotty Joe Pitcock of St. Charles had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Winona Health, according to the report.

The driver of the Edge, 19-year-old Delaney Anne Brummer of Rollingstone and her passenger 20-year-old Sydney Taylor Pitzen of Rollingstone also had non-life threatening injuries. Both Brummer and Pitzen were not transported to a medical facility.

The driver of the C-Max, 25-year-old Andrew James Bergan of St. Charles was uninjured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Police and Fire Department and Lewiston Fire Department also responded to the crash.

With Southeast Minnesota under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. on Saturday, the Minnesota State Patrol urges drivers to stay home. The blowing snow has closed several highways, including Interstate 90 to the west of Albert Lea. The State Patrol reported 210 crashes, 155 vehicle spin outs and two jackknifed semis statewide between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

For information on road conditions, visit 511mn.org .