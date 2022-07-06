3 injured in U.S. Highway 52 crash near Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, on Highway 52 near Pine Island.

Nyarehr James Malith, 22, of Austin, was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra south on Highway 52 and County Road 11 at 6:16 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Malith and her two passengers, Ebol James Malith, 19, of Rochester, and Amina Abdigani Mohamed, 18, also of Rochester, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Pine Island Fire Department, Zumbrota Ambulance and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the crash.