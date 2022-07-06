3 injured in U.S. Highway 52 crash near Pine Island
The 2019 Nissan was driving south on the highway near Pine Island when it left the roadway and crashed.
PINE ISLAND, Minn. — Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, on Highway 52 near Pine Island.
Nyarehr James Malith, 22, of Austin, was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra south on Highway 52 and County Road 11 at 6:16 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Malith and her two passengers, Ebol James Malith, 19, of Rochester, and Amina Abdigani Mohamed, 18, also of Rochester, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Pine Island Fire Department, Zumbrota Ambulance and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the crash.