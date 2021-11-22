SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
3 injured in Wabasha County crash this weekend

A 2010 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Highway 42 and a 2014 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound when the two vehicles collided.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
November 22, 2021 07:19 AM
PLAINVIEW -- Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 42.

Abigail Lynn Cole, 37, of Owatonna, was driving a 2010 Ford Focus northbound on Highway 42, and Gayle Susan Leonhardt, 58, of Kellogg was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer southbound at 10:09 a.m. when the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Cole and one of her passengers, a 10-year-old girl, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospita-Saint Marys. Leonhardt was taken to the Wabasha Hospital emergency room.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Plainview Police Department, Kellogg and Plainview fire departments and Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Air responded to the scene.

