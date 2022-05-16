3 juveniles arrested for Rochester Smoke Shop robbery Monday
The three teens were released to their parents following their arrest.
ROCHESTER — An early morning robbery in Rochester led to the arrest of three juvenile females Monday, according to the Rochester Police Department.
According to the department, the teens are accused of throwing a rock into the window of Silver Lake Smoke Shop on the 1600 block of North Broadway Avenue around 1:28 a.m. Monday May 16, 2022 and stealing items police valued at over $1,000.
The juveniles, all from Rochester, were arrested on burglary charges shortly after the alleged incident.
The three teens, ages 15, 15 and 16, were released to their parents after law enforcement could not find a juvenile detention center to hold them.
