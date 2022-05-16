SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

3 juveniles arrested for Rochester Smoke Shop robbery Monday

The three teens were released to their parents following their arrest.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
May 16, 2022 12:01 PM
ROCHESTER — An early morning robbery in Rochester led to the arrest of three juvenile females Monday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to the department, the teens are accused of throwing a rock into the window of Silver Lake Smoke Shop on the 1600 block of North Broadway Avenue around 1:28 a.m. Monday May 16, 2022 and stealing items police valued at over $1,000.

The juveniles, all from Rochester, were arrested on burglary charges shortly after the alleged incident.

The three teens, ages 15, 15 and 16, were released to their parents after law enforcement could not find a juvenile detention center to hold them.

CRIME AND COURTS PUBLIC SAFETY
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
