6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

3 men charged for possessing child abuse images in Rochester

In three separate cases, the Rochester Police Department connected men to downloading several child sexual abuse images. A judge released them on their own recognizance last week.

Morgan Young Rithvik Hari Scott Collett.jpg
Morgan Young, Rithvik Hari and Scott Collett.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 30, 2023 01:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Attorney's Office filed charges against three Rochester men last week, accusing them of possessing child sexual abuse images

Morgan Kent Young, 60, Rithvik Hari, 26, and Scott Alan Collett, 58, are all facing a felony charge related to the possession of pornographic work involving minors.

Each man appeared before District Judge Matthew Opat Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, and were released on their own recognizance provided they not use the internet without approval. All three have their next court appearance scheduled for Feb. 21, 2023.

Also Read
Bremer Bank
Local
Eyota will send Bremer Bank decision to voters
In a special election in May, voters will pass or fail a $400,000 municipal bond to finance the city's purchase of the former bank building, which would become the new city hall.
January 30, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Stockton - Winona County map.png
Local
Driver injured in Stockton collision Monday morning
The driver had non-life threatening injuries.
January 30, 2023 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Dr. Richard DeRemee
Local
A retired Mayo Clinic physician's last literary hurrah
Dr. Richard DeRemee's book of essays focuses on the medical system and the physician's loss of autonomy.
January 30, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

According to their criminal complaints:

Hari was arrested Jan. 26, 2023, after investigators with the Rochester Police Department found several files on his home electronics connected to child sexual abuse materials. He is accused of downloading sexual abuse material of juveniles between 10- and 14-years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collett was also arrested Jan. 26, following a search warrant of his home where he admitted to accessing obscene videos of prepubescent juveniles. RPD began their investigation into Collett after the Minneapolis Police Department shared information involving an investigation into peer-to-peer file sharing software that identified an IP address associated with Collett.

"He expressed regret and said he has tried to stop," reads part of his criminal complaint.

RPD began investigating Young on Jan. 12, 2023, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. A search warrant of his home revealed a plethora of images and video files depicting the sexual abuse of juveniles ranging in age from infant to 8 years old. He was arrested following the search warrant.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
nucleus-radiopharma.jpg
Business
City asks for $220,000 state grant to support Mayo Clinic start-up
The City of Rochester is applying for the Minnesota Investment Fund grant “to assist with the start-up of Nucleus RadioPharma," which is a Mayo Clinic firm.
January 30, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
bridgemap.png
Local
MnDOT to hold information meeting on Austin bridge replacement project Tuesday
The public meeting will go over MnDOT's plan to replace or repair six bridges along I-90 by 2026.
January 30, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 29-February 4, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 30, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
9035921285f5aa6c7f18e6b4c9cfc70a.jpg
Health
Tips for knowing when the blues becomes burnout
PrairieCare mental health experts share tips to recognize, avoid burnout.
January 30, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed