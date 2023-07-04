Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
3 men missing after going in the Mississippi River near Red Wing

The three men were fishing at the mouth of the Vermillion River on the Mississippi River, north of Red Wing, according to the sheriff's office.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Today at 10:37 PM

RED WING — Emergency crews are searching for three men that reportedly went into the Mississippi River on Monday, July 3, 2023.

At 7:30 p.m., The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call for a person that fell into the river.

Three men were fishing at the mouth of the Vermillion River on the Mississippi River, north of Red Wing, when one of the men went overboard and the other two jumped in the river to help. None of the three men resurfaced, according to the sheriff's office.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol and Dive Team, Red Wing Fire Department, Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota DNR and Wisconsin DNR responded to the scene.

At 8:50 p.m., rescue operations were stopped due to weather conditions. Search and rescue operations will continue at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
