3 men missing after going in the Mississippi River near Red Wing

RED WING — Emergency crews are searching for three men that reportedly went into the Mississippi River on Monday, July 3, 2023.

At 7:30 p.m., The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call for a person that fell into the river.

Three men were fishing at the mouth of the Vermillion River on the Mississippi River, north of Red Wing, when one of the men went overboard and the other two jumped in the river to help. None of the three men resurfaced, according to the sheriff's office.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol and Dive Team, Red Wing Fire Department, Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota DNR and Wisconsin DNR responded to the scene.

At 8:50 p.m., rescue operations were stopped due to weather conditions. Search and rescue operations will continue at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.