3 overdoses reported Friday night in Rochester

The Rochester Police Department responded to three separate reported overdoses Friday night.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 24, 2022 09:02 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department responded to three reported overdose Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Narcan was administered by first responders to a 71-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman in three separate incidents.

The two men were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The woman declined to be transported to the hospital.

Heroin or fentanyl are likely the causes for the overdose, according to Moilanen.

