3 overdoses reported Friday night in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department responded to three separate reported overdoses Friday night.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department responded to three reported overdose Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
According to Moilanen:
Narcan was administered by first responders to a 71-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman in three separate incidents.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
A family of four has been displaced due the fire, which threatened neighboring homes.
The two men were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The woman declined to be transported to the hospital.
Heroin or fentanyl are likely the causes for the overdose, according to Moilanen.
As bridges between scientific research and the public, interpretive naturalists at Whitewater State Park aim to inspire and entertain through educational programs.
High winds are being blamed for the quick spread of a fire Monday morning in Red Wing.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Roadhouse Motor Cars is open and ready to give car owners a new storage — and entertainment — option.