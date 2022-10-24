3 overdoses reported Friday night in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department responded to three reported overdose Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Narcan was administered by first responders to a 71-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman in three separate incidents.

The two men were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The woman declined to be transported to the hospital.

Heroin or fentanyl are likely the causes for the overdose, according to Moilanen.

