3 people identified after going missing in Vermillion River near Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. — The three people who died while swimming in the Vermillion River were identified on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s office identified the people as 22-year-old Miguel Juan-Jose, 17-year-old Petrona Juan-Jose and 41-year-old Ke Drer.

While swimming in the Vermillion River near Red Wing, the family was gathering on the northside of Diamond Island when three swimmers started struggling in the water, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. One member of the group was fishing and went in the water to help the swimmers. He was able to rescue an adult female, his daughter, the sheriff’s office said.

He entered the water to help the remaining two swimmers when all three of them went under the water and did not resurface. The sheriff’s office says 10 to 15 minutes passed before the 911 call was made.

In a news conference held late Tuesday afternoon, Maj. Mike Johnson said the man who was fishing was not related to the other two individuals, but the families live together in Oakdale, Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

The area where they were swimming was 3 feet and dropped sharply to a depth of 8 to 9 feet. The people were inexperienced swimmers and did not have life vests on, according to the sheriff’s office. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said two bodies were located around 6:53 a.m. and the third was located at 7:05 a.m. on July 5.

Over the two days of searching for the people, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Red Wing Fire Department responded to and participated in the search and recovery efforts.