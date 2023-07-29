3 people injured in Friday morning crash north of Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER — Three people were injured following a crash on U.S. Highway 63 near the Rochester International Airport on Friday morning, July 28, 2023.

A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling north on Highway 63 and a 2016 Toyota Camry traveling west on Quarve Road Southeast collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Toyota driver, 55-year-old Abdul Nur Aybakar of Owatonna, sustained life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 27-year-old Elijah Jachon Golden of Rochester, also sustained life-threatening injuries. Golden was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The Chrysler driver, 36-year-old Kelly Lynn Albrecht of Stewartville, had non-life threatening injuries.

All three people were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.