News Local

3 people injured in Friday morning crash north of Rochester International Airport

The two vehicles collided in the northbound highway intersection.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:33 AM

ROCHESTER — Three people were injured following a crash on U.S. Highway 63 near the Rochester International Airport on Friday morning, July 28, 2023.

A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling north on Highway 63 and a 2016 Toyota Camry traveling west on Quarve Road Southeast collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Toyota driver, 55-year-old Abdul Nur Aybakar of Owatonna, sustained life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 27-year-old Elijah Jachon Golden of Rochester, also sustained life-threatening injuries. Golden was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

Find more news important to you

The Chrysler driver, 36-year-old Kelly Lynn Albrecht of Stewartville, had non-life threatening injuries.

All three people were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Get Local

