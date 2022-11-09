3 Rochester City Council seats in play with 32.5% of citywide election precincts reporting

ROCHESTER — At least one new Rochester City Council member will be seated in January.

With nearly one-third of the city's precincts reporting, incumbent Ward 1 council member Patrick Keane led challenger Andy Hemenway, 70% to 29%; and Ward 5 incumbent Shaun Palmer led Saida Omar, 75% to 25%.

But as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, no votes had been tallied in the Ward 3 race to replace council member Nick Campion, who announced he would not seek a second term.

Candidates Vangie Castro and Norman Wahl said they joined what ended up being a four-way primary election after Campion pulled his name off the Aug. 9 ballot.

Wahl received nearly 39% of the votes cast in the primary, while Casto received nearly 26%.

Casey McGreagor and Svaar Vinje were removed from contention for the council seat representing much of Northwest Rochester.

While the Ward 3 seat was open, Tuesday’s ballots had two council incumbents— Ward 1’s Patrick Keane and Ward 5’s Shaun Palmer — seeking second terms and facing challenges from first-time candidates.

Keane faced a three-way primary in August and landed nearly 72% of the votes in the city’s southernmost ward.

Challenger Andy Hemenway earned nearly 16% of the primary votes to land a spot on Tuesday’s ballot.

With four of the ward’s 14 election precincts reporting, incumbent Patrick Keane was leading with 70.5% of the votes, followed by Hemenway with 29.2%.

Tuesday’s ballot was the first time for Ward 5 voters to see Palmer and challenger Saida Omar on a ballot, since they were the only two candidates to file for the largely Northeast Rochester seat.

With 10 of the ward’s 14 election precincts reporting, Palmer was leading with 74.6% of the votes, followed by Omar with 25.2%.

If re-elected, Keane and Palmer would be the longest-serving members on the CIty Council. Both were initially elected in 2018, and the remaining incumbents on the council joined in 2021.

With Campion leaving the office, Wahl or Casto will be in a position to start learning the ropes while some newer council members continue to learn aspects of city operations and occasionally struggle with expectations of the office.

If elected, Wahl would bring experience of being a former pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church, while Castro has a history of seeking political office and working with community organizations related to political and social change, including her current seat on the Olmsted County Human Rights Commission.

If Keane or Palmer lose their seats, their replacements will also be sitting on the council asl newcomers.

Hemenway, a registered nurse, has not held political office, but has served as an adult member of the Olmsted County-Rochester Youth Commission, and Omar, CEO and president of Remjoy Transportation Services, would bring an expressed desire to add diversity to the council while acknowledging she has much to learn about operations.

All results are unofficial at this point, and the Rochester City Council is slated to review and confirm the official results at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center. The Olmsted County Canvassing Board will review results on Oct. 17 at the Olmsted County Election Center.

This report will be updated as results continue to be reported by the Olmsted County Elections Office.