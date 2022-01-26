300 new COVID-19 cases reported at Rochester Public Schools in first week of distance learning

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools reported 300 positive COVID-19 cases between Jan. 17-23, the district's first week since its transition into distance learning until Jan. 31.

The 300 positive cases raised the district's total to 3,016 positive cases this school year.

The week before, Rochester Public Schools reported 756 positive cases, the highest number recorded in the district this school year.

Of the new cases, 119 were reported in pre-K through fifth-graders, 96 in grades 6-12, and 85 with staff members.

Of the new positive cases, 61% were with vaccinated individuals.

The district reported all RPS schools had multiple positive cases the past week.

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there were 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.