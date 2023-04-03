50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
$300k in damage after fire displaces residents at Rochester treatment center early Monday morning

The American Red Cross and The city of Rochester Emergency Management are working to assist with some of the displaced residents however most are being transferred to another partner facility

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 10:27 AM

ROCHESTER — Several residents were displaced at a Rochester treatment center following an early Monday morning fire, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.

According to the news release:

Several fire engines responded to the Oakridge Meridian Center on the 4800 block of 48th Street Northeast to a report of a fire in a wall.

Staff and residents evacuated the building after failing to extinguish the flames with a portable extinguisher.

Fire crews investigated and found fire in the chimney flue that failed. There was light to moderate smoke on all levels of the building and there was moderate damage to one room due to heat extending from the flue into a wall and ceiling space.

Crews opened up the wall space around the chimney on all levels to check for additional fire activity.

"Due to the high temperatures the buildings heating appliances generate and the heating systems complexity not all areas of the chimney were accessible to fire crews and will be closely monitored for the next 24 hours or until the system completely cools," reads part of the release.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.

"The American Red Cross and The City of Rochester Emergency Management are working to assist with some of the displaced residents however most are being transferred to another partner facility," reads part of the release.

