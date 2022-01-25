SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

32 inmates, 18 FMC staff members have COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 at Rochester federal prison increase after months of relative quiet.

Federal Medical Center
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 25, 2022 03:35 PM
ROCHESTER — Cases of COVID-19 at the Rochester Federal Medical Center have started to climb after months of relative quiet, according to data published by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Thirty-two men and 18 staff members at the federal prison have confirmed active cases of COVID-19, according to data published Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

A request for comment sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons public affairs was not returned Tuesday afternoon. It was not immediately known which variant may be causing the infections or the severity of the cases at the facility and whether any are reinfections.

More than 400 staff members and nearly 620 of the men who are now incarcerated there or have been recently incarcerated at the facility have been fully inoculated. The numbers do not reflect if a staff member received their vaccinations in the community, according to the BOP.

There are approximately 420 staff members at the facility, according to numbers provided to the Post Bulletin in February 2021. There are 575 incarcerated men at the facility, according to its website.

After reaching a peak of 132 inmate and three staff cases on Dec. 27, 2020, active cases of COVID-19 at the facility began to fall. Reaching less than a total of six cases by February 2021, the case load remained low to non-existent until mid-July 2021 when staff cases slowly started to increase.

Cases among the incarcerated men continued to hover at less than five cases until Jan. 17, 2022, when the case count among the incarcerated reached 22. Two days later, the case count more than doubled at 53 on Jan. 19.

Staff cases reached their all-time high on Jan. 21, 2022, with 16 confirmed cases.

All six federal prison facilities in the state have active cases of COVID-19. At the Duluth Federal Prison Camp, 17 incarcerated people and 11 staff members have active cases. There are 17 incarcerated people and four staff members at Federal Correctional Institution in Sandstone with COVID-19.

At the state's only federal prison in Waseca, there are 15 women and four staff members with active cases.

In both community-based facilities in the Twin Cities there is one inmate active case.

There has only been one COVID-19 death in BOP-managed or community-based facilities in Minnesota, according to the BOP. Richard Lee Red Fox, 59, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at FCI-Sandstone.

Nationwide, the deaths of 282 incarcerated people and seven staff members have been attributed to COVID-19. Eleven of the incarcerated people who have died of COVID-19 did so while on home confinement.

