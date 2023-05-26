32-year-old man stabbed in Southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a Friday morning stabbing incident at a trailer park on the 2300 block of Park Lane Southeast, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Officers responded to the trailer park around 5:25 a.m. this morning to find a 32-year-old man with an abdomen stabbing injury. The man was in and out of consciousness and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. It does not appear the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police suspect an altercation with a 37-year-old man led to the 32-year-old being stabbed. An adult woman who attempted to intervene also suffered a superficial cut.

On Friday, RPD was continuing to interview the parties involved.