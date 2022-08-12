SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
33rd annual Diversity Council celebration bring in live music, food, awards and dancing

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Olmsted County's Diversity Council hosted its annual event to reflect on their work from the past year and bring together the community after years of a global pandemic.

Diversity Council Event
KSKMM, a Rochester based Cambodian dance company performed during a Diversity Council Event at Olmsted County History Center on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
August 12, 2022 10:20 AM
ROCHESTER — In a night of awards, dancing, vintage clothes and live music, Olmsted County’s Diversity Council came together for celebration of community and a reflection on the past year.

On Thursday, August 11, the Diversity Council gathered for its 33rd annual celebration. Emerging from the pandemic, last year’s focus was “listen, learn, act” while this year’s event centers on the motif “reflect, restore, repair.”

Executive director of the Diversity Council Dee Sabol said coming out of the pandemic for last year's celebration drew a crowd of 300 people throughout the event, but this year it still feels like the group is “coming out of our shells a bit.”

Sabol’s hope for Thursday’s event is that people “leave feeling reconnected and rejuvenated:" a sentiment created in past years.

After opening with an opera duo by Kate Rogers and Michelle Howard, Annie Mack, the Diversity Council’s director of equitable community design, took over the mic as the event’s emcee.

“It’s such an honor and privilege to be here,” Mack said, kicking off the event, soon-to-be followed with speakers and award recipients. “This year we are restoring, reflecting and repairing.”

Mack welcomed speakers from Winona State University-Rochester, University of Minnesota-Rochester and the Village Agricultural Cooperative to the stage, each giving short speeches about their collaborative work with the Diversity Council.

Diversity Council Event
1/2: 2021 Diversity Council Young Champion Award recipient Audrey Robinson welcomes 2022 recipient David Zhang, 14, to accept his award during a Diversity Council event at Olmsted County History Center on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Diversity Council Event
2/2: Habeeba Abbadi, 15, (left) and her sister Sarah Abbadi, 16, (center) accept an award on behalf of their brother Yousef who passed before being able to accept the award during a Diversity Council Event at Olmsted County History Center on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

“We are so honored to support the work of the diversity council,” Jeanine Gangeness, Winona State’s dean for the School of Graduate Studies, said while taking the stage as the first guest speaker of the night. “Together, we can really do some good.”

While a kick-off with speakers, awards and council updates ensued for the more adult-aged audience members, the kids in attendance kept occupied with games of Ring Around the Rosie and Duck Duck Gray Duck.

Later, the $1 ring selection brought by Brooke Burch and her Vintage Rack proved very popular among the kids, while her racks of 1960s dresses and patterned “jams” — a style of shorts that emerged in the 1980s, distinguished by being longer in length than traditional shorts and shorter than a Bermuda short, Burch said — attracted attention from Diversity Council staff and general public alike.

While Brooke Burch’s Vintage Rack was a new appearance this year, according to Sabol, local food trucks from celebrations-past were brought back for this event.

Also new were the performers: singer and guitarist Audrey Robinson and Krum Selabak Khmer M’Kut Meas Cambodian Dance Group.

Diversity Council Event
1/2: Audrey Robinson performs at a Diversity Council at Olmsted County History Center on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Diversity Council Event
2/2: KSKMM, a Rochester based Cambodian dance company performed during a Diversity Council Event at Olmsted County History Center on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

Robinson’s performance directly followed the awards and one song in particular was described by Robinson as “one of those songs that sounds really happy” but yet is probably one of the saddest songs she’s written.

“I’m gonna find you and bring you to court, woah-ah-ah-ah,” Robinson sang while strumming the corresponding chords.

Speaking at the event, Sabol challenged the audience to make an effort to and expand their social circles by inviting new people in and getting to know people from outside their usual spheres.

“Human beings have a physiological need to belong,” Sabol said. This is why she believes it is important to invite new people into your social circle: So everyone feels like they belong.

Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
Bella Carpentier is a journalism and political science student at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (UMN-TC). She is currently the managing editor of the student-run paper at UMN-TC, the Minnesota Daily. While reporting for the Minnesota Daily, she covered student activism and issues affecting the university's student body. Working for the Post Bulletin, Bella hopes to build community connections and advance her reporting skills. Readers can reach Bella at bcarpentier@postbulletin.com.
