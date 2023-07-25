34,000 garlic plants. 120 years. Preston family is passionate 'caretakers' of their farmland

PRESTON, Minn. — “We just consider ourselves caretakers of the land now,” Paul Schmidt said.

Their land rests in fields that have been nurtured through the Schmidt family for over 120 years. The fields have turned to large-scale production of organic garlic and asparagus and native prairies, wildflowers and trees for the next generations. The legacy shares the evolving interests of Paul and Karen Schmidt as they “work within the parameters of nature.”

“We’ve farmed conventionally, we’ve farmed biologically, we’ve farmed organically,” Paul said of their acreage near Preston. While Paul grew up on the farm, he and Karen started farming the land in 1995. “We’ve always tried to do our best but we’ve used a lot of different methods over the years.”

While learning organic best practices for growing garlic and shearing Icelandic sheep by hand, the Schmidts believe in sharing the many lessons they’ve dug through over the years. They share about the “erodability” of the land in the Driftless area and the micro-climates of the forest mirroring the nearby Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park. They’re preachers of practices that root the farm back to nature.

“We are pretty diverse in what we do here. We run quite a few acres for field crops but we also do some large-scale vegetables,” Karen said. “We’ve been in a few different programs helping other people learn and develop systems to help them do large-scale farming too.”

In the middle of garlic harvesting, the one and a quarter acreage contains varying colors and heights due to the drought. With 34,000 plants, Paul said one of the varieties grew 10 inches taller than another variety. A new variety, chrysalis purple, held a “gorgeous” color. But still other varieties “looked like you cooked them in a furnace,” Paul described. They have 16 varieties this year.

“There’s quite a component to this that’s hand work, you know, just because we dug underneath it with a knife doesn’t mean it’s all out of the ground like a potato digger,” Paul said. “People are always trying to figure out how to make a potato digger into a garlic picker so you don’t have to hand pick it.”

Carmen Siftar, a World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms volunteer, left, and Devan Schmidt, right, pull garlic out of the ground on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Schmidt Farm outside of Preston. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

The labor intensive process is an aspect the Schmidts are always assessing as they grow the garlic enterprise, including a goal of two acres next year. They said having their son Devan return full-time on the farm and Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms volunteers have helped them maintain their “vibrant” demand.

The garlic is mostly sold as seed stock as well as at the Rochester Farmers Market and Hutchinson garlic festival. It’s a vegetable they love sharing as hand-planted, hand-picked and hand-delivered.

If you really want the rub on the garlic, though, it’s time to bask in the drying shed. The harvested garlic, sifted by variety, hangs or rests on buckets for three weeks before the heads and stems are removed.

Garlic plants lay on metal fences and hang from the ceiling to dry on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Schmidt Farm outside of Preston. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

“We’re going to run out of space and we know it,” Paul said. “We don’t know how much it’s going to be until we get this full. We increased production by 7,000 head this year to get us up to 34,000.”

While the asparagus finished its season in early July, the sheep work through the farm’s entire growing season. They help take care of the land by eating weeds and brush surrounding their barn on acres of the home farm, Karen said. She moves the sheep about every two weeks. The sheep are also sheared twice a year for wool projects, including felting and spun yarn.

“It’s just really clean and pristine and beautiful wool,” Karen said. “That’s what works for us. I can shear about three, four sheep a day, takes me about a month to get them done.”

The farm’s story also runs through the buildings, which housed hogs, grain, chickens and children’s playspaces. The machine shed produces electricity through solar panels. “Every old building here has character,” Paul said. They’re thankful for each building and acre of land from previous generations, Karen said.

As they experiment to find the best practices, they follow the old adage to not place all your eggs in one basket. It’s one they seem to renew each year with new curiosities that lead to developments on the farm. The path might yield a harvest of every garlic seed planted or dead-end like a deer trail through a fence.

“People say, ‘Well, it seems like you do a lot of things.’ I said, ‘Well, you’ve got to remember we’ve failed at more things than you’ve ever tried. Just because we try everything,’” Paul said.

Karen Schmidt explains the importance of growing wildflowers and maintaining a natural prairie on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Schmidt Farm outside of Preston. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

In working and observing the land, they add to their dreams: a pen for rescued peacocks, miniature horses, a hedge row for birds and a field restored to native plants. Karen said their observant and curious natures grow their learning and connections with people.

A new portion of their property, which they purchased in 2017, is an 1890s home that borders 60 acres of woods and trails next to Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park. Their “mini park,” Karen said, offers families time in the wilderness on a farm through VRBO rentals.

“It’s a very gentle place for kids to feel like they’re in the woods,” Karen said. “There’s so many people that don’t have the connections to farms anymore that used to and just don’t have the accessibility to be on a farm and see what it’s like.”

The 1930s farm-style house sits on top of a hill, overlooking the Schmidt farm property on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, outside of Preston. The house is available for rent through Vrbo from May to October. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Through their added land, barbed wire and troughs in the woods show the history of farming. Paul said his dad used to milk cows at the farm, which was separate from the homesteaded Schmidt property, and people came to the home to play cards.

While traversing on mown and deer trails, Karen revels in finding different weeds and flowers like a white beebalm.

“As we’ve worked this property, we’ve been able to find lots of interesting wildflowers and … we always are finding and discovering something new,” Karen said.

The native plants have returned as the Schmidts decided to remove acres from production agriculture due to the “steep” erosion index on the land. Paul said he remembers driving a tractor almost sideways on the land. Now, 22 acres are becoming a forest.

The view from the “Sunset Bench” on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Schmidt Farm outside of Preston. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

“I feel if I can do one thing in my lifetime it would be keep anybody from farming that again. … It feels better served ecologically as a whole as trees, as a woods,” Paul said. “If I can make a woods, that could be a legacy.”

While out in “the boondocks” near Preston, the Schmidts gladly share their joy for their livelihood. “We’re both just living our dream,” Karen remarked.

“Native Americans spoke about treading lightly on the land,” Paul said. “Don’t leave a scar on the land. Leave it better than we were given it. And we just consider ourselves caretakers of the land now.”

Paul, left, and Karen Schmidt, right, laugh while telling a story and pointing at newly hatched chicks on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Schmidt Farm outside of Preston. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Paul Schmidt, left, explains the process of drying garlic and how they will soon need to use another building due to such a large yield from this year’s harvest on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Schmidt Farm outside of Preston. Devan Schmidt, middle, and Carmen Siftar, a World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms volunteer, right, continue to tie bunches of garlic plants together to hang from the ceiling. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

As Karen Schmidt pets Tinker the miniature horse, Mabel the donkey attempts to butt in and receive the same treatment on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Schmidt Farm outside of Preston. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin