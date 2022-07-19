SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
39-year-old Rochester woman found dead Sunday at Cook Park

Law enforcement is waiting on a toxicology report and the 39-year-old Rochester woman's name has not been released.

By Staff reports
July 19, 2022 11:15 AM
ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Rochester woman died Sunday at Cook Park, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The woman was with a man at the park when she went into a restroom. When the man went to check on her, he found her not breathing. He called 911 and began CPR. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rochester Police Department is waiting on a toxicology report which can take over a month to complete.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
