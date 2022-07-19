39-year-old Rochester woman found dead Sunday at Cook Park

ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Rochester woman died Sunday at Cook Park, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The woman was with a man at the park when she went into a restroom. When the man went to check on her, he found her not breathing. He called 911 and began CPR. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rochester Police Department is waiting on a toxicology report which can take over a month to complete.