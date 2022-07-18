4 charged in 2021 Rochester drug deal stabbing that disfigured man

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted District County Court on Monday, July 18, 2022, on charges related to a robbery last year that led to a man being stabbed.

Bashir Abdullahi Farah, 39, is facing felony charges of first-degree aggravated robbery and first- and second-degree assault for the April 2021 stabbing.

He was ordered held on $100,000 bail or bond by District Judge Lisa Hayne on Monday. Farah's next appearance is scheduled for July 27, 2022.

A summons to appear was initially ordered by the court in June but an order for detention was ordered after Farah allegedly cut off his GPS tracking bracelet and left his approved housing July 5, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

Farah and three other men are accused of robbing another man April 5, 2022. The man was allegedly lured to Farah's apartment under the guise of a drug deal but after no one showed up to buy marijuana, Farah pulled out a knife and robbed the man of his cannabis and phone. Farah then allegedly stabbed the man in the face and the shoulder.

Three weeks after the stabbing, law enforcement noted a disfiguring scar on the man's face that appeared to be permanent.

A co-defendant, Saynbab Farah Ahmed, 30, of Rochester, allegedly blocked the victim from leaving the apartment and searched through his pockets for money while the victim was being held by Farah. Two other co-defendants, Abdulkadir Omar Mohamed, 36, and Abdirahman Jama Sheik-Yusuf, 40, both of Rochester, allegedly also restrained the victim while Ahmed searched his pockets.

When law enforcement arrived at the apartment, they forced entry into the residence after hearing a man inside yelling for help and no one answered the door.

Farah and Ahmed were arrested for unrelated warrants.

Law enforcement at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center found the victim's phone in Ahmed's property. Investigators also obtained surveillance footage of Farah welcoming the stabbing victim to the apartment.

Ahmed is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery, both felonies. He's set to appear in court July 21, 2022.

Mohamed is charged with felony first-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery. He's set to appear in court July 19, 2022.

Sheik-Yusuf is charged with first-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and possession of a stun gun by a prohibited person. He was previously convicted of felony threats of violence and is unable to possess that device. He's set to appear in court July 19, 2022.