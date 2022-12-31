4 injured in 3-vehicle Plainview crash on Friday afternoon

ELGIN TOWNSHIP — A three-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 247 injured four people around 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near Plainview.

When preparing to turn south onto 265th Avenue from westbound Highway 247, a 2005 Chevy Silverado Pickup was rear-ended by a 2016 Jeep Renegade also traveling west, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The Renegade then spun and collided with a 2014 Jeep Cherokee traveling east on the highway.

The driver of the Pickup, Robert Edwin Weis, 42, of Plainview was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Renegade, Shannon Joy Nelson, 46, of Plainview and her two passengers also had non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Saint Marys, the report stated. The passengers included Gloria Jean Nelson, 81, of Plainview and Lillianna Joy Van De Walker, 20, of Plainview.

The driver of the Cherokee, Jacklyn Ann Matson, 20, of Albert Lea was uninjured, according to the report.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the areas of Minnesota Highway 42 and Highway 247 as well as expect delays and re-rerouting of traffic with a second fatal crash near Kellogg. Both directions of Highway 42 between T-137/615th Street and Lark Lane were closed for about two hours on Friday.

The Plainview Police Department, Plainview Fire Department, Elgin Ambulance and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.